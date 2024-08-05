Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $595.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

