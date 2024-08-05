Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPT. BTIG Research lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $31.25. 169,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $48,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $48,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,970 shares of company stock worth $2,450,483. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Sprout Social by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

