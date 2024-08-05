Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $3.68. 49,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 4.00. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

