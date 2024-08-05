CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives $30.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRGX

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of CRGX opened at $15.62 on Friday. CARGO Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 78.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 289,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 127,418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 854,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.