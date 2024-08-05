Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.01. 3,001,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,820. Carvana has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $5,989,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,717,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,458,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,435,166 shares of company stock valued at $294,375,485 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.