Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.60.

CVNA stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.01. 3,001,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,674,497.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,435,166 shares of company stock worth $294,375,485. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

