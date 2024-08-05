Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $151.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:CVNA traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,820. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $154.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,674,497.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,435,166 shares of company stock valued at $294,375,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.