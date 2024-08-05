CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Christine A. Leahy Purchases 1,200 Shares

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CDW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.51. 341,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,474. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.29 and a 200-day moving average of $234.34.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 57,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 54.3% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 104.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
