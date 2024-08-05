CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0294 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,386.85 or 1.00099740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011682 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02640559 USD and is down -11.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,040,616.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

