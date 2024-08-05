Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,410.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of CLDX opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.