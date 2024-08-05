Celsius (CELH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celsius Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,606. Celsius has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,333 shares of company stock worth $5,345,718. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.