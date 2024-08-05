CEVA (CEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $17.39 on Monday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $410.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

