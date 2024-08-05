Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

Chevron Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $4.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $265.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.33). Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

