Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$15.25 Average PT from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 0.5 %

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.38. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

