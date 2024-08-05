Citigroup Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised eBay from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Price Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 1,684,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,816. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.