Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Mkm downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Clarus Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $190.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,183 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 528,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 185,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

