Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $256.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.40.

NYSE CLH traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.13 and a 200 day moving average of $203.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $246.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

