Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 5.2 %

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $708.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.09. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $79,360.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

See Also

