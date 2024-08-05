ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.48.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
