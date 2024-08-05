Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.29.

NET stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,707. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,532.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,532.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,826 shares of company stock valued at $49,667,368. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cloudflare by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

