Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Coeur Mining Stock Performance
Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining
In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coeur Mining
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.