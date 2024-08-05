Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.66.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

