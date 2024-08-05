Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.