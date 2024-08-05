Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Cohu Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of COHU opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.40 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $73,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,162 shares in the company, valued at $999,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,162 shares in the company, valued at $999,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cohu by 54.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 320,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,478,000 after buying an additional 215,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,422,000 after buying an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,367,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

