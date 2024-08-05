Coinbase Global’s (COIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 7.3 %

COIN traded down $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.44. 10,694,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,253,505. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.33. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $4,170,337.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $17,020,588.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $4,170,337.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $17,020,588.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,601 shares of company stock worth $56,091,678 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.