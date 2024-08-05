Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ELPC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

