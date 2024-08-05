Comparing ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) & Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ADMA Biologics and Genenta Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Genenta Science 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Genenta Science has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 520.35%. Given Genenta Science’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Genenta Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $258.21 million 10.49 -$28.24 million ($0.02) -584.50 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A

Genenta Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics.

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genenta Science has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -1.29% 17.24% 7.38% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Genenta Science on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. Genenta Science S.p.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

