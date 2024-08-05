Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Raised to $4.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.28.

Compass Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COMP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 1,915,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,307. Compass has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

