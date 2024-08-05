Computer Modelling Group (CMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 5.5 %

CMG stock traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.77. 142,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Insiders have sold 143,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,633 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

