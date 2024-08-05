CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $80.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

CNMD stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. CONMED has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

