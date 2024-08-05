CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

CONMED Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.21. 180,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,384. CONMED has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,349,000 after buying an additional 345,735 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,343,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,931,000 after buying an additional 289,996 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 628,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,576,000 after buying an additional 209,064 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $9,117,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

