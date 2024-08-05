CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) PT Lowered to $97.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get CONMED alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.21. 180,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CONMED by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.