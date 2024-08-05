ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.06.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of COP traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.52. 2,571,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after buying an additional 2,023,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after buying an additional 1,419,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

