Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.35.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

