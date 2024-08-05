Continuum Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $5,652.48 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

[Telegram](https://t.me/ContinuumFi)[Medium](https://medium.com/@continuumfinancelabs)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/43607668/continuum-finance-lightpaper-en-20.pdf)”

Continuum Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

