Contrasting Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and SEALSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 5 5 0 2.50 SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEALSQ has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and SEALSQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $542.35 million 6.13 -$34.52 million ($3.31) -31.47 SEALSQ $30.06 million 0.30 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

SEALSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silicon Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories -36.53% -9.13% -7.83% SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SEALSQ beats Silicon Laboratories on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

