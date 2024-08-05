Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. Copa has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

