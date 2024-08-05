Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,285,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Copart by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 102,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.88. 1,174,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,602. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

