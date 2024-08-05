Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

