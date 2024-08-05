Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %
Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 153,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,550. The company has a market capitalization of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.15.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
