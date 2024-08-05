Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,031 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

