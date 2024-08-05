Critical Comparison: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carbon Streaming and Binah Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 1 0 0 2.00 Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -64.08, indicating that its share price is 6,508% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Binah Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 27.84 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.42 Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.37 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.77% -5.56% Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71%

Summary

Binah Capital Group beats Carbon Streaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

