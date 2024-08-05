Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Set to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.90 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

