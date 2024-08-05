CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $306.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average of $247.30. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $327.04. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 956.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

