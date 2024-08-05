Curtiss-Wright (CW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $275.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.09. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $297.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.