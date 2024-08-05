DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

