Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.
Dana Stock Down 4.5 %
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.
Institutional Trading of Dana
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
