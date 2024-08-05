DBV Technologies S.A. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DBV Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

