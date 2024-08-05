Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Reaches $160.13 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $9.86 or 0.00018153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $160.13 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00071613 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007771 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,235,336 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

