DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00070765 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00018106 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007758 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

