DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,020 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,046,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,108,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,046,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,044 shares of company stock worth $46,188,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average is $191.11. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.